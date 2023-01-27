WWE Issued a Cease and Desist Letter for Contacting Contracted MLW Talent

A cease and desist letter was sent to WWE, according to MLW sources, Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE attempted to contact some contracted MLW talent for the RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, according to the story. No names were given, but given that The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony planned to include family members of The Bloodline, one would think WWE was interested in getting someone from the Anoa’i/Fatu family. Lance Anoa’i, for example, works on MLW shows.

Meltzer stated, “MLW sources have said Court Bauer told the talent to have WWE reach out to them directly, and didn’t say he wouldn’t allow them to appear, just to go through him. They never did and the segment ended up being canceled for the reasons noted earlier. WWE didn’t respond to questions regarding the cease and desist or the claim.”

Because Afa became ill a few days before RAW is XXX, the Bloodline segment was nixed.