WWE Issues A Statement On The Passing Of Regis Philbin, Wrestlers React

Earlier today, the sad news broke that TV legend Regis Philbin had passed away at the age of 88. Philbin was a big wrestling fan and made several appearances for WWE over the years. WWE issued the following statement today:

“WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88.

WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin’s morning show, “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” including Ultimate Warrior, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, John Cena and many more. Philbin even battled the massive Yokozuna in an epic tug-of-war on an episode.

The TV icon was also a memorable presence at WrestleMania VII where he conducted backstage interviews and provided commentary for the main event showdown between WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Regis also appeared on the historic Raw 1000, sending a classy congratulatory message to WWE.

WWE extends its condolences to Philbin’s family, friends and fans.”

Other wrestling Superstars reacted to the news on Twitter, which you can see below:

My heart is broken. RIP Regis. You were one of the reasons I wanted to be on television. Your legacy will live on forever. ❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin was friends with Freddie Blassie ever since he had him on his radio show.

1. Freddie giving Regis the “World’s Brass Knucks Championship” on the Joey Bishop Show.

2. Regis, his daughter, Freddie & Moms Mabley. pic.twitter.com/mz1A8F1zjx — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 25, 2020

I will always remember how much respect Regis Philbin showed to the wrestling world. I grew up watching Regis and Kathy Lee because that was my mom’s favorite show. Rest peacefully, Regis❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhRyK1E8as — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 25, 2020