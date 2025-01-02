WWE Issues A Statement On The Passing Of Sweet Daddy Siki

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling legend Sweet Daddy Siki passed away last Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 at the age of 91.

WWE has since released a statement on the unfortunate passing of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and pro wrestling veteran Christian’s trainer.

You can check out the full statement below:

Sweet Daddy Siki passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Elkin James, known to wrestling fans as Sweet Daddy Siki, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91.

Siki wrestled worldwide for promotions such as Maple Leaf Wrestling, Grand Prix Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling through the ’60s and ’70s and became a fixture in the Toronto community. He trained many future wrestlers out of Sully’s Gym in Toronto, Canada, including iconic WWE Superstars Edge and Christian.

WWE extends its condolences to Siki’s family, friends and fans.