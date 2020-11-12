WWE Issues Fan Council Survey On Live Events

It looks like WWE may be at least considering a return to live event touring in early 2021.

WWE recently issued a Fan Council Survey to gauge fan interest on how comfortable they will be with the company running live events again, specifically within the first three months of next year. Most of the questions dealt with what kind of safety protocols fans think are necessary, such as cleaning stations in venues, individual seating pods, and if they would feel safe attending.

One question in the survey asked, “Assuming that a WWE live event were coming to a local venue (arena, stadium, etc.) between January 2021 and March 2021, how likely would you be to attend a WWE live event?”

The options given were: Very likely, Somewhat likely, Neutral, Somewhat unlikely, Very unlikely.

WWE has not toured with regular live events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. It was reported in September that the live events department was “in shambles” due to another round of budget cuts that made a significant impact to that division of the company. There is still no timetable for a return to touring, but WWE’s new Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen noted during the recent Q3 earnings call that the company intends to return to live event touring as quickly and safely as possible.