WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez

According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.

Rousey would go on to win Survivor Series over Shotzi. Rodriguez made an appearance backstage, wearing an arm brace, and she was not at ringside, as Michael Cole noted that she was not medically cleared to be there.

There has been no word on the nature of Raquel’s injury, but we will keep you posted. As of this writing, she had not publicly commented on her situation.