WWE Issues Internal Memo Praising Crown Jewel Success

WWE issued an internal memo today praising the success of Saturday’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Mrsool Park.
According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE executives received a memo today detailing how Crown Jewel surpassed Clash at The Castle to become the most-watched international Premium Live Event in company history.
WWE also boasted about Crown Jewel’s seven-figure US viewership on Peacock.
The top five WWE events from the Kingdom in terms of global audience figures are as follows:
1. Crown Jewel 2022
2. Greatest Royal Rumble 2018
3. Elimination Chamber 2021
4. Crown Jewel 2021
5. Super ShowDown 2019