WWE Issues Statement About AEW With Reference To Bloody Match From Rampage

An article was published on TheStar.com that covered the competition between WWE and AEW. WWE issued a statement to the outlet about AEW while referencing a match from the December 31st 2021 edition of Rampage:

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

The match in question was Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay and you can check out highlights below: