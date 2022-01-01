WWE Issues Statement On Betty White Passing Away, More Reactions

WWE and several pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the legendary actress Betty White.

White passed away today at the age of 99, according to TMZ. She passed this morning at around 9:30am at her home, reportedly from natural causes as she had no sudden illness or particular ailment. The Golden Girls star would’ve turned 100 on January 17.

White has pro wrestling ties as she was the special guest host for the February 10, 2014 edition of WWE RAW.

Below is WWE’s full statement on White’s passing, along with clips from her RAW appearance, and several Twitter tributes from WWE On FOX, BT Sport WWE, Nia Jax, Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, Matt Hardy, Paul Wight, Renee Paquette, Alexa Bliss, King Xavier Woods, and Jessie Godderz:

Beloved actress Betty White passes away

The WWE is saddened to learn that Betty White has passed away at the age of 99.

A celebrity icon widely known for her roles on Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland, White holds the “Guinness Book of World Records” achievement for Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer with a career that spans over eight decades.

An eight-time Emmy award winner, White was a special guest host of Monday Night Raw in 2014 where she promised to “kick some ass” and she delivered.

The WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and countless fans.

