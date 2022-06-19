WWE Issues Statement on Dave Hebner Passing Away

Dave Hebner, who is the twin brother of Earl Hebner, passed away at the age of 73.

He got his start in the wrestling business in the 1970s as a referee for WWE and later worked as a road agent. WWE issued the following:

“WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away.

Throughout a storied career, Hebner found himself at the center of some of WWE’s most iconic moments. Hebner officiated the classic showdown between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III, and the clash between Savage and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V.

Hebner and his brother Earl helped author one of the most memorable moments in WWE history when Andre The Giant and Hogan met on WWE Main Event for the WWE Title in 1988. With Dave locked in closet, Earl and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase laid a trap for The Hulkster. As Dave joined Earl in the ring, he had the befuddled Hogan seeing double in disbelief.

Following the conclusion of his impressive officiating career, Hebner would work for WWE in a backstage capacity until 2005.

WWE extends its condolences to Hebner’s family, friends and fans.”