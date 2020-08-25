WWE Issues Statement On KKK Footage At RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In addition to a Chris Benoit picture being spotted during this week’s WWE RAW, there was a person that was seen dressed in a KKK outfit towards the end of the show. There was also video footage of what appeared to be an execution that was displayed from one of the virtual fans. At least one Twitter user called out WWE for not removing the KKK footage from a YouTube RAW clip.

One of the concerns about the ThunderDome concept has been that users would troll WWE by broadcasting offensive content on their screens. WWE issued a brief statement regarding the matter:

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

Here are some of the video/screen captures that were gathered:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR