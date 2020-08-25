WWE Issues Statement On KKK Footage At RAW

In addition to a Chris Benoit picture being spotted during this week’s WWE RAW, there was a person that was seen dressed in a KKK outfit towards the end of the show. There was also video footage of what appeared to be an execution that was displayed from one of the virtual fans. At least one Twitter user called out WWE for not removing the KKK footage from a YouTube RAW clip.

One of the concerns about the ThunderDome concept has been that users would troll WWE by broadcasting offensive content on their screens. WWE issued a brief statement regarding the matter:

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

Here are some of the video/screen captures that were gathered:

Aye @WWE thunderdome was cool but seeing the KKK front row was all wrong! #Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/oCOGTqlf0r — MAC (@Burn1yaBitch) August 25, 2020

Yo KKK was on the Thunderdome on raw pic.twitter.com/XdnoLsqtcF — Chief Lots-a-Dough (@ODamnDell) August 25, 2020

Here's an image someone grabbed of it. pic.twitter.com/8qoVxLyYJp — TheBrianJ -DotR- (@TheeBrianJ) August 25, 2020

the KKK & chris benoit in attendence for WWE’s Monday Night RAW pic.twitter.com/2LR0ijjkUH — John Leguisagna (@RabbeseKing) August 25, 2020

Well… Some stupid fan had a video of a KKK member on there screen during The Main Event. Stuff like this is gonna make WWE remove the virtual fans and ruin the fun for people who just want to be on the show#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8StQR8MEQj — RagelessGamer (@RagelessG) August 25, 2020

WHY DOESN'T WWE LISTEN TO THEIR FANS MORE!?!? WWE tries to create a fan experience,during a flu pandemic that has the world locked down Morons put up screens of the KKK and an ISIS Execution Go back to the Performance Centre fan system. In 1 week, online fans already suck pic.twitter.com/xzVG2Joaqg — Smackethdown Layer #MoreMorrison (@smarkslammer42) August 25, 2020

Sorry, but we are only talking about the KKK thing, but don't forget they almost show a " murder".

This is not the wwe Fault.

But i hate the fact that an amazing idea like #Thunderdome can be over for this idiots #WWERaw.

This is really sad. pic.twitter.com/DG1UCPRGNt — The Anti Diva 💮🌸 (@iammeliissa) August 25, 2020