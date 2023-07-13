WWE Issues Statement On Mike “Mantaur” Halac Passing Away

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and ECW star Mike Halac (Mantaur, Bruiser Mastino) died unexpectedly at the age of 55. You can read Halac’s daughter’s announcement, as well as details and clips from his career, by clicking here.

WWE issued the following update on Halac’s death:

Mike Halac passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Mike Halac, better known to WWE fans as Mantaur, has passed away.

Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide as he took to the ring in a giant bull head to highlight his half-man, half-minotaur persona.

Halac spent time in both WWE and ECW where he faced some of the biggest stars of his generation like Bam Bam Bigelow, Razor Ramon, and Bret Hart.

WWE extends its condolences to Mike Halac’s family, friends and fans.