WWE Issues Statement On Roman Reigns Incorrectly Being Advertised For Live Event And Offers Refunds

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns won’t be making a rare live event appearance this weekend in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after all.

The Tribal Chief was scheduled to appear on Saturday’s show, according to an announcement made by the Crown Complex in Fayetteville earlier this week. There was never an announcement of a match or an opponent.

WWE announced this evening that Reigns will not be appearing in Fayetteville due to incorrect promotional material being distributed. They are providing refunds at the point of sale.

WWE made the following announcement:

“Incorrect promotional material was released that advertised Roman Reigns in Fayetteville this Saturday, May 20. Roman Reigns will not be in Fayetteville. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until 7:30p ET the day of the event.”

Reigns was set to make his first appearance in Fayetteville in over four years.

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor is one of the advertised matches for Saturday’s show in Fayetteville, as is RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Bayley and Asuka in a Triple Threat. The Judgment Day, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio are also advertised.