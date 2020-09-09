WWE Issues Statement Regarding Concussion Lawsuit

WWE has released a statement following a lawsuit from former WWE Superstars in response to the concussion protocols put forth by the company.

The statement by WWE reads as follows:

“For nearly six years, WWE was subjected to stale and frivolous claims brought by Konstantine Kyros, whose misconduct triggered countless judicial opinions along the way. Today, the Second Circuit put an end to his pattern of baseless litigation, leaving open only the question of how much he must now pay to WWE as a sanction for his misconduct. We are grateful for the attention paid to these cases by the numerous federal judges who oversaw the litigation, and to the Second Circuit for its decision.”