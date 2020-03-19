WWE Issues Statement Regarding Coronavirus Testing

WWE issued the following statement regarding medical testing being done to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus:

的n consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE痴 training center, which is now operating as a closed set.”

SI.com provided some additional information:

Additional contacts close with WWE have informed Sports Illustrated that WWE has established a series of protocols, based on guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to minimize risks and protect its performers and staff. Due to the lack of testing for people in need, contacts close to the situation told SI that WWE is not testing those that are asymptomatic.