WWE Issues Statement Regarding Covid-19 Outbreak

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was reportedly a Covid-19 outbreak within the WWE NXT brand and the Performance Center.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the situation:

“The belief among several sources is that the outbreak started after a NXT talent threw a party that fellow trainees attended, leading to an asymptomatic transmission of the virus that then spread among those who work and train in the Performance Center.”

A spokesperson for WWE issued the following statement:

“As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.”

The belief is that anyone working at the Performance Center and/or NXT tapings will not be allowed to work at the Thunderdome until further notice. There is reportedly concern about asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 on the main roster since several NXT trainees worked as masked members of Retribution on RAW.