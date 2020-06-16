WWE Issues Statement Regarding Lawsuit Witness

As PWMania.com previously reported, a former WWE star that was recently released is now a confidential witness in a lawsuit against the company. WWE is being sued by stockholders who feel the company misrepresented the nature of its dealings in Saudi Arabia.

WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt issued the following statement to Forbes.com:

“After the Court appointed a third firm to be lead counsel, WWE provided all three law firms with specific detailed facts from the persons with actual knowledge of the situation, including the phony allegation about the plane. The first two law firms then dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts they had been provided, and instead cited an unnamed disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts. WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed.”