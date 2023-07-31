WWE Issues Statement Regarding Passing Of Paul “Pee-Wee Herman” Reubens

WWE has acknowledged the loss of a longtime celebrity acquaintance.

As noted, former Raw Guest Host and guest at WrestleMania 27 Paul Reubens, better known as his television persona Pee-Wee Herman, died this week at the age of 70.

Shortly after the news of Reubens’ death went public, WWE took to their official website and various social media channels to issue a statement regarding his passing.

WWE remembers Paul Reubens

WWE is saddened to learn that Paul Reubens has passed away.

Reubens was a beloved entertainer and brought his iconic character Pee-wee Herman to WWE. In that role, he shared the screen with Superstars such as The Rock, The Miz, and Big Show.

Reubens first appeared in WWE on the Nov. 1, 2010 edition of Monday Night Raw where he had hilarious interactions with Miz and Big Show. His memorable performance earned him a Slammy Award for Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year.

He was also in attendance as Pee-wee at WrestleMania XXVII where he appeared in a segment with The Rock and “Mean” Gene Okerlund and admitted to being John Cena’s No. 1 fan.

WWE extends its condolences to Reubens’ family, friends, and fans.