WWE Issues Storyline Injury Update on Happy Baron Corbin

Following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night, WWE has given a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin.

Moss defeated Corbin in a tough No Holds Barred battle that lasted around 12 minutes in Hell in a Cell. Moss used a fall-away slam to launch Corbin onto steel ring steps lying against the turnbuckles in the finish. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapping a chair around Corbin’s neck and smashing the chair on the stairs, much like Corbin did him on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After Corbin shouted out and gasped for air, Moss covered for the pin while clutching the chair.

Following the show, WWE announced the following storyline update on Corbin:

“Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.”

It’s worth noting that this appears to be only a storyline update.

There’s no news on what Moss and Corbin will do next, but this was thought to be the end of their feud.

