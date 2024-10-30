WWE Issues Storyline Update On Rhea Ripley Following Attack On NXT

As seen on this week’s episode of NXT, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel brutally attacked Rhea Ripley in the parking lot.

WWE posted the following storyline update on Wednesday evening:

“Last night on NXT, Rhea Ripley was heinously attacked in the parking lot by Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and her enforcer Raquel Rodriguez. Following the brutal attack, it has been revealed that The Nightmare has suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put Ripley out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Make sure to follow all WWE social media platforms as this story develops.”