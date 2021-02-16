WWE Issuing Social Media Violations, Reginald Speaks Out On His Background

– WWE is issuing “violations” to talent for any social media posts that name a third party business, person, brand, or charity, Raj Giri is reporting. Giri wrote the following:

“Wrestling Inc. has learned that the violations start with a warning, then a fine, and finally suspension. The company is claiming ownership of talent Twitter and Instagram accounts via a clause in their contracts that grants WWE the exclusive use of their likeness.”

– In an interview with Fox2Now.com, Carmella’s sommelier Reginald talked about his background prior to joining WWE:

“I was in circus for 16 years and it’s something that I never knew anything about but it landed in my lap because I had so many people in my corner. I started circus as an after-school program to keep me occupied. Throughout those years of training, I fell in love with it. At Circus Harmony in St. Louis, they trained us to be professional athletes and artists. I acquired all of these skills with acrobatics, juggling, and life skills that allowed me to transition to WWE so effortlessly.”