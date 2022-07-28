WWE Jambo Series Premieres in Africa

On SuperSport, the new WWE Jambo series made its debut in Africa today.

It was revealed today that the new WWE Jambo series will air on Thursdays at 7pm on WWE Channel 128 and SuperSport Grandstand. Additionally, SS Variety 3 and 3A will air it.

Created specifically for the WWE Universe in Africa, WWE Jambo is a “high-energy 30-minute weekly show that will be the fans’ all-access pass to all things WWE.”

Lwazi Volsak, Rosa-Lena Mabunda Mondlane, Emeilio Michaels, and Vasilis Argyrides will serve as the hosts of WWE Jambo.

The show will include previews and recaps of all WWE shows in addition to “a unique twist to the breaking news, exclusive interviews and hottest stories in WWE.” Additionally, there will be fan interviews, special celebrity guests, vintage archival material, community activities, and merchandise give-aways. WWE Jambo, which is the Swahili word for “hello,” was created to present WWE events from an African perspective.