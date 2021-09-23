WWE Japan Announces Closure Of Website

We reported earlier this month how the WWE Japan LLC division, which actually promoted WWE events and expansion in the country, was officially dissolved as of Thursday, September 2. A Government Bulletin in Japan noted how all investors agreed to the disbandment of the WWE Japan GK division, which was confirmed via “Public Notice of Dissolution.” At that time all WWE Japan social media accounts and the WWE Japan website remained active.

In an update, the WWE Japan website announced this week that they will officially shut down as of Friday 9/24. The full statement can be read below, translated by Google-

Notice of closure of WWE Japan official website

As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official website (wwe.co.jp) will be closed. We will continue to deliver WWE information in Japanese from the following SNS accounts:

WWE Japanese Official Twitter

WWE Japanese Official Instagram

WWE Japanese Official Facebook

As a result, the contact point for inquiries in Japanese will also be closed. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and understanding.

Thank you for your patronage over the years.

We look forward to your continued enjoyment of WWE.