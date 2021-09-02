WWE Japan LLC Done Away With

The WWE Japan division is apparently no more.

The WWE Japan GK division was dissolved as of Thursday, September, according to Japanese publication Gamebiz.

It was noted that all investors agreed to the disbandment of the WWE Japan LLC division, which was revealed via “Public Notice of Dissolution” in a Government Bulletin dated today, September 2.

Gamebiz pointed to how WWE’s return to Japan for three live events were nixed in July 2020 due to COVID-19.

The WWE Japan website and social media accounts remain active as of this writing, but these are likely just for branding and content for fans in Japan, not the actual company that promoted WWE events and expansion in the country. There was talk of major WWE expansion in Japan as recent as 2020, with a WWE NXT Japan brand rumored. It remains to be seen if that expansion has been nixed altogether, or if they are continuing with it under the WWE International division that was revamped earlier this year.