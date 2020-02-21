WWE Japan Performance Center Coming Soon

The WWE Japan Performance Center is expected to be announced soon, possibly in the summer if everything goes as planned. WWE has three house shows in Japan this summer so the announcement could come around that time.

WWE is working with Antonio Inoki and Senator Hiroshi Hase on the political situation regarding the launch of the new PC. WWE was planning on working with Pro Wrestling Noah for the expansion in Japan but a Cyberagent media company purchased Noah.

There was no word on if the Japan PC will include a NXT brand.

Credit: Wrestling Observer