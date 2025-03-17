WWE Kept John Cena’s RAW Return Details Under Wraps

John Cena made his highly anticipated return to WWE television following his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE). Cena, who aligned himself with The Rock and took part in a brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, appeared on Raw to address his new persona and the events leading to his turn.

WWE managed to keep Cena’s return tightly under wraps, fueling speculation about how he would be presented as a villain for the first time in his career. Fans had been wondering whether his iconic entrance theme and overall presentation would change to reflect his heel persona. On the March 18th edition of the Fightful Select Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp discussed WWE’s secrecy regarding Cena’s return:

“They are playing it close to the vest, as they should. It’s a major attraction point to tune in. I’ve been asking about his theme, and I’ve been asking about everything.”

Now that Cena has fully embraced his villainous role, fans are eager to see how WWE continues to evolve this unexpected new chapter for the 16-time world champion.