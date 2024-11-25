WWE Kicks Off Royal Rumble Ticket Sales With Impressive Figures

WWE is only a few months away from next year’s Royal Rumble, which will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, they will have a lot of momentum going into the tournament.

WWE is advertising stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and CM Punk. The event sets off the buildup to WrestleMania.

WWE previously revealed that it has signed an agreement with Indianapolis to hold the Royal Rumble, future SummerSlam, and two-night WrestleMania events at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, there are no dates for the subsequent events.

Tickets for the event went on sale last Friday. WrestleTix has the initial count, with 44,576 tickets sold and 5,936 still available. Last year’s event was hosted at the Alamo Dome, where WWE sold 47,585 tickets.