WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Officially Announced, First Promo Revealed

The inaugural King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event has been officially announced by WWE. Below is a promo video.

As previously stated, WWE will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of The Ring event on Saturday, May 27. WWE confirmed the date and location during RAW tonight, revealing that the big event will take place at the Jeddah Superdome.

The Jeddah Superdome has a seating capacity of 35,000 to 40,000 people. The venue, which bills itself as the world’s largest pillar-less Superdome, opened in mid-2021 and hosted the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as one of its first major events. The reported attendance that night was 33,328, a venue record. The Jeddah Superdome holds two Guinness World Records: the largest geodesic dome in the world and the largest continuous (non-segmented, non-openable) dome in the world.

WWE noted in tonight’s press release, “The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. WWE King and Queen Of The Ring is happening in Jeddah, alongside a host of additional exciting events happening in Jeddah throughout the year. This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021. More details on WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The WWE King and Queen of The Ring event will take place in the United States on Memorial Day Weekend, the day before AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Xavier Woods was crowned King of The Ring at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, where Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership in 2018 to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom’s social and economic reform programme. The agreement called for two events per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements in 2020 and 2021. WWE came to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, the Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, the Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2020, the Crown Jewel in 2021, and the Elimination Chamber and Crown Jewel in 2022.

The following is the first WWE King and Queen of The Ring promo: