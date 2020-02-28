WWE Lands In Boston After Flight From Saudi Arabia

The WWE crew used for Super ShowDown flew out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last night at around 2am local time and landed in Boston, Massachusettes as scheduled earlier this morning.

Flight data confirms that WWE used Atlas Air for the flight, which is the same charter they used to fly to Riyadh from Winnipeg after Monday’s RAW. This is also the same company that was used during the travel debacle after WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in the Kingdom.

After the suspicious delays the WWE crew encountered last fall, there were apparently no issues with this trip and the WWE crew landed safely in Boston for tonight’s SmackDown from the TD Garden.