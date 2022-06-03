WWE Launching First Official NFT Collection This Week

This week, WWE will release its first official NFT (non-fungible tokens) collection.

WWE Moonsault, the WWE’s official NFT marketplace, opened last Friday during SmackDown on FOX, collaborating with FOX Entertainment’s Web3 studio Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL). The launch was a success, with the first 10,000 fans who created a wallet receiving a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, which was all claimed within a matter of hours.

WWE Moonsault will now release its first official NFT collection tomorrow, June 3, to support Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

The limited-edition collection will include 10,000+ NFT Flips, each of which will feature a WWE Superstar associated with Hell In a Cell on Sunday. Each NFT Flip will morph in the days following Hell In a Cell to reveal the featured Superstar’s 10-20 second video highlight. The NFT Flips will be offered in Cases of three, randomized upon minting, for $30 per Case on WWE Moonsault.

Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology powers Moonsault.

More limited edition Cases of NFT Flips, as well as other video highlights and digital collectibles focusing on WWE Superstars and famous WWE moments, will be released on Moonsault in the future, scheduled to coincide with important WWE Premium Live Events throughout the year.

