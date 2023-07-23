WWE Legend Believes LA Knight Can Drown 29-Year-Old SmackDown Star

The popularity of LA Knight in WWE has gone over the roof. In recent times, Knight has arguably garnered the biggest pops from the WWE Universe. Naturally, this has led to many believing that the 40-year-old star will soon be subject to a major push by the Stamford-based promotion.

While Knight has been on the losing end with disappointing results at Money in the Back and SmackDown this week, a WWE veteran recently claimed that Knight would drown Cameron Grimes. He also claimed that Knight would go on to drown anyone. The legend in question is Dutch Mantell. The 73-year-old said:

“Cameron Grimes is another one they are gonna have to take their time with. I think he’s almost, ‘Oh Shucks,’ almost in that vein, and I don’t know how that’s gonna catch on, especially when he’s up against LA Knight because LA Knight will just drown him. LA Knight will probably down anybody at this point.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

After the disappointing result on SmackDown last week, there are many questions surrounding the future of Knight. While it is not clear which path WWE will explore with him, it is almost certain that the 40-year-old star will receive a push. After all, WWE can’t afford to waste the buzz Knight has been garnering.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a “new push” for Knight is expected to begin following the WWE Summerslam PLE. Click here for the latest news on his upcoming push and news on Vince McMahon growing to be a fan of Knight.