WWE Legend Confirmed for Bunkhouse Battle Royal at “Ric Flair’s Last Match”

The Bunkhouse Battle Royal is back for the Starrcast V weekend event, “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.”

David Crockett has announced that a Bunkhouse Battle Royal will be place later this month in Nashville, as seen below in the new JCP Control Center video. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that the winner might get a special belt buckle. In Crockett’s video, Dusty Rhodes, the creator of the match and a WWE Hall of Famer, delivers a classic promo.

Whether there will be 25 or 30 competitors in the match has not yet been determined, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is the first participant to be revealed.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Here is the updated card:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray, other participants TBA