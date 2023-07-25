WWE Legend Is Reportedly Being Considered For A SummerSlam Weekend Segment

Seven confirmed matches have been announced for the 2023 WWE Summerslam PLE card, with more expected to be announced in the coming days.

According to WRKDWrestling, “While nothing is set in stone, ideas have been pitched to have a SummerSlam weekend segment between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend. Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge.”

While it may seem unrelated, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that The Undertaker will be in Detroit for SummerSlam weekend and will not be performing at the One Deadman Show.

Here is the updated SummerSlam card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet