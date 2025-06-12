WWE Legend Reportedly Returning To RAW This Monday To Set Up Retirement Match

A major WWE legend is reportedly making his return to television this Monday night on RAW, and the speculation may have been spot on.

According to a report originally posted on Bodyslam.net’s Patreon paywall, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is scheduled to appear on the June 10th edition of Monday Night RAW. The report notes that the former Universal Champion is being brought back as part of plans to set up his long-awaited retirement match.

Viper of BodySlam.net wrote, “Goldberg is reportedly planned to return next week on Monday Night Raw, guessing he will be coming for Gunther, as expected months back.”

Fans have been anticipating a Goldberg vs. Gunther showdown for over a year, ever since the two had a tense staredown at the 2024 Bad Blood premium live event. With Gunther newly crowned as WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Jey Uso this past Monday, the timing now seems perfect for the potential dream clash.

Goldberg has been open about wanting one final bout before officially hanging up the boots. On a recent episode of his CarCast podcast, he confirmed that a date has been chosen for his last match, and that he’s been pushing through lingering injuries in preparation. While nothing has been confirmed, sources speculate that a summer event could host the retirement match — possibly Saturday Night’s Main Event, which conveniently lands in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta.

This Monday’s RAW will also continue the build to Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, as well as the much-anticipated Evolution premium live event, both scheduled for the same weekend as Saturday Night’s Main Event. As previously announced, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is also set to appear on the June 16th RAW, where she’s expected to deliver a special message in support of the all-women’s show.

