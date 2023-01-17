WWE Legend Reveals He Will Not Be at RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE legend Tatanka revealed on Facebook that he will not be attending the RAW 30th anniversary show this Monday. Tatanka had previously stated that he had been invited to attend.

In a Facebook post, he stated that he will be supporting his son as he competes for the state wrestling championship. On Facebook, he wrote the following:

“Even though WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show…instead, as noted, my Son’s Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we’re heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support”

WWE has announced the following Legends for their 25th anniversary show next week:

* Road Dogg

* Ron Simmons

* Sean Waltman

* Ric Flair

* Shawn Michaels

* The Undertaker

* Kurt Angle

* The Bella Twins

* Teddy Long

* Jerry “The King” Lawler

The company also announced the following for the show:

* The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

* Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch

* United States Championship match

You can check out Tatanka’s post below: