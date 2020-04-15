WWE Legend Says Ronda Rousey Should Apologize

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE being “fake fighting” and here is what Booker T:

“What irks me about the comments, more than anything, is she was great at what she did.”

“The exit, two dramatic losses, (Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm) it is what it is. Then to be accepted into the wrestling world and have to go out there and perform with those ladies in the locker room. It’s a slap in the face to each and every one of those ladies that went out there and had to work with her.”

“To slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that check from this ‘fake’ business, a check that being put in a position where she was the women’s champion, she was in the main event at WrestleMania, that speaks volumes. There are so many ladies in that locker room that work really hard, work their a**es off to actually get to that spot, like a Nia Jax.

That never had got that kind of praise since she’s been there and then someone walks from outside inside to this world and get it. It really is a slap in the face. I just think Ronda needs to apologize first and foremost.”