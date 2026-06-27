WWE Legend Tatanka’s Son Set For WWE Tryout

WWE legend Tatanka announced on Facebook that his son, Joseph, will have a WWE tryout during the SummerSlam weekend on August 1st and 2nd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tatanka said, “So proud of our boys! There’s nothing you both can not accomplish! From visiting at a PPV with The Usos and Superstars of the WWE years ago to now training at the Dungeon 2.0 where Joseph has received an official try-out at SUMMERSLAM and Jeremiah will be right behind him since he’s only 17 years old currently. Joseph, an elite football player and State Runner Up in Powerlifting and Jeremiah as a Sophomore has accomplished winning a State Championship and 3X National Championship in Wrestling! As WWE stated, exactly what they’re looking for!

The Legacy Continues and A Dynasty Is Being Established With THE FIRST BLOODLINE!

Official Members of the #575th Federally Recognized Tribe in the US, The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina!”

Joseph and his brother Jeremiah have trained at Nattie and TJ Wilson’s Dungeon 2.0, as well as at the Performance Center.