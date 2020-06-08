WWE Legend Turns Down NXT Takeover: In Your House Appearance

During the WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House post-show Q&A, Triple H commented on the nostalgic feel of the event:

“You have no idea how hard I tried to get Michael Hayes to cut his hair and show up as Dok Hendrix. His refusal was loud and very intense. I could hear him exploding through my cell phone as his Dok Hendrix photo appeared on the wall of Johnny Gargano’s living room, which was phenomenal. Those nostalgic moments and all the things you remember if you’re old enough — even if you’re not between the WWE Network and YouTube clips — it’s right there for everybody. From Regal doing his best Lord Alfred Hayes to the ice cream sandwiches to the ICOPRO. It was a lot of fun and paid back the nostalgia in a great way for fans. Could this comeback again? Absolutely. I think people enjoyed it. You try to do things and you get outside the box and try stuff. Some of it works, some of it doesn’t but you want to bring it back and have fun. That’s what I loved about this show. It was every bit of today with the excitement and energy but it had a nostalgic feel.”