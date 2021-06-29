WWE Legends Give Major Praise To Recently Released WWE Stars

The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh) were among the WWE Superstars released from the company last Friday.

Several wrestlers have taken to social media to praise the brothers, including Randy Orton and as PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The brothers responded to a GIF of a spot they did with Orton during the feud with Jinder Mahal, writing, “This was all about winning & earning @RandyOrton’s respect. We wanted to shine in the small moments we had, make them look like a million bucks & have people talking.”

Orton responded, “Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do [fist emoji]”

Foley responded to a tweet where the brothers said they were looking forward to taking bookings in 90 days, via bollywoodbooking10@gmail.com.

Foley wrote, “If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz on your show! I’m sorry to learn they’d been let go, but Gurv & Harv are going to make every show they’re on – anywhere in the world – a better show for having them. Wishing both of you the very best!”

The Singhs responded, “Thank you, Mick. This means the world. [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

Foley wrote back, “You guys were awesome – worked your butts off, and were always looking to make everyone you worked with shine a little brighter. And those bumps! [thumbs up emoji]”

