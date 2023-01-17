WWE Legends Set For The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony on RAW XXX, The Rock Speculation

The Daily Item in Pennsylvania has an interview with WWE Legend Headshrinker Samu ahead of this Monday’s Raw is XXX 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia.

Both Samu and Fatu (aka Rikishi) will be present at The Bloodline’s Acknowledgment Ceremony, according to the story. WWE announced on RAW this week that the elders will be in attendance to acknowledge The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

“I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family,” Anoa’i said. “I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members.”

Samu is the nephew of Wild Samoan Sika and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan. Afa and Sika will be at RAW on Monday, according to PWInsider. Sika is, of course, Roman Reigns’ father, as most fans are aware.

Fans may be wondering if this means The Rock will also appear. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens. The only thing we know is that WWE wants Rock vs. Roman for WrestleMania, so if The Rock’s schedule is clear, we may see the build for that match begin soon, perhaps as soon as this Monday night.