WWE LFG Set For A Second Season With Triple H, Undertaker, And More

The WWE LFG series, which follows aspiring pro wrestlers competing for a WWE contract, has been renewed for a second season by A&E, according to PWInsider.com. Filming for Season 2 is already underway in Orlando, Florida.

The show, whose title LFG stands for “Legends & Future Greats”, serves as a modern take on the classic Tough Enough format. Contestants undergo rigorous training, compete in weekly matches, and learn the behind-the-scenes aspects of the wrestling business, all while being mentored by some of WWE’s most iconic legends.

Season 1 featured guidance from Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels, while additional legendary figures like Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley have also been involved in mentoring participants.

With its first season proving successful, WWE and A&E are doubling down on the series, offering another group of aspiring wrestlers a shot at stardom under the guidance of WWE Hall of Famers and industry veterans.

As filming progresses, WWE fans can expect more updates on Season 2, including its premiere date and contestant lineup, as the show continues to highlight the next generation of WWE Superstars.