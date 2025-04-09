WWE LFG Spoilers From 4/8 Taping In Orlando, FL.

The following are WWE LFG on A&E spoilers and dark match results from the taping held in Orlando, FL. prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on April 8, 2025.

Results are courtesy of Billy K. and PWInsider.com.

– Wendy Choo defeated Kendal Grey in a dark match to start the evening.



– For WWE LFG, BJ Ray cut a promo in front of the crowd. He was interrupted by Elijah Holyfield. Both got into words before they got into a brawl with Elijah standing tall in the ring while BJ looked on from the floor.



– Also for WWE LFG, Harlem Lewis defeated Chris Island in one-on-one action.

WWE LFG airs along with WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments as a block of original programming dubbed, WWE Superstar Sunday, every Sunday night on A&E.