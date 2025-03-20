WWE LFG, WWE Rivals & WWE’s Greatest Moments Rating For 3/16/2025

Programming Insider reports that Sunday’s episode of WWE LFG on A&E drew an average of 180,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 5.88% from last week’s 170,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.04 in the 18-49 key demo.

Sunday’s episode of WWE Rivals on A&E drew an average of 180,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 6.25% from last week’s 192,000 viewers and down 20% from last week’s rating of 0.05 in the 18-49 key demo, which was the episode that featured the rivalry between WWE Hall of Famers Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels. The show featured the rivalry between WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley (Mankind) vs. WWE legend The Rock.

WWE’s Greatest Moments on A&E drew an average of 133,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 19.39% from last week’s 165,000 viewers and down 25% from last week’s rating of 0.04 in the 18-49 key demo, which was the episode that featured the greatest moments of the nWo. The show featured the greatest moments of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

