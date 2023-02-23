WWE Live Event Ads Reveals Storyline Plans For Top WWE SmackDown Stars

Kevin Owens stated on WWE RAW that he is done with Sami Zayn, implying that they will never work together again.

Some fans watching are probably aware that we are on our way to a reunion before WrestleMania, but those who are unaware may be surprised to see the recent tweet from the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face Zayn and Owens in a big tag team match at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

This indicates that Owens and Zayn will be back on the same page soon, and they are scheduled to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Evidently, Reigns and Sikoa are the placeholder team until they announce The Usos versus Zayn and Owens.

Due to Reigns’ limited schedule of house shows, this will be a unique opportunity for fans to see him live at an untelevised event.

You can check out the tweet from the Coca-Cola Coliseum below: