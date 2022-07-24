WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport, CT 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) (c) defeated Ricochet

Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest

Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match

The Uso’s (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey was declared a no contest due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Street Fight

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins