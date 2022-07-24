WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport, CT 7/23/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.
AJ Styles defeated The Miz
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) (c) defeated Ricochet
Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest
Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match
The Uso’s (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey was declared a no contest due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Natalya
Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya
Street Fight
Riddle defeated Seth Rollins