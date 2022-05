Here are the results from Saturday’s WWE live event from Civic Center in Canton, OH, courtesy of WrestleZone:

The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch