WWE Live Event Results From Cedar Rapids, IA 5/22/22

Here are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, IA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos def. Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch w/ Sheamus
Aliyah def. Shotzi
GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser def. Drew Gulak
Intercontinental Championship
Ricochet def. Sami Zayn
Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre