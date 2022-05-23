WWE Live Event Results From Cedar Rapids, IA 5/22/22

Here are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, IA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos def. Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch w/ Sheamus

Aliyah def. Shotzi

GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser def. Drew Gulak

Intercontinental Championship
Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre

