WWE Live Event Results From Champaign, IL 6/4/22

The following are full results from Saturday’s WWE live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
Veer Mahan defeated Robert Roode
Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley
MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio def. The Miz and Theory.
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match
The Usos (c) defeated The New Day
Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn
WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss