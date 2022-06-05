WWE Live Event Results From Champaign, IL 6/4/22

The following are full results from Saturday’s WWE live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Veer Mahan defeated Robert Roode

Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley

MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio def. The Miz and Theory.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss