WWE Live Event Results From Fargo, ND 1/15/22

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from FargoDome in Fargo, ND, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

WWE United States Championship
Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz

Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

Otis defeated Riddle

Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop

Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

Omos defeated Montez Ford

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler

Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

