WWE Live Event Results From Fargo, ND 1/15/22

Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from FargoDome in Fargo, ND, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
WWE United States Championship
Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz
Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
Otis defeated Riddle
Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop
Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory
Omos defeated Montez Ford
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler
Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos