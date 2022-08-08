WWE Live Event Results From Fayetteville, NC 8/7/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC.
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka
Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Ciampa
Seth Rollins in-ring promo, Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring, this sets up a match, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler, after the match Rollins attacks Ziggler, Riddle makes the save
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura
Siz-Man Tag Team Street Fight
The Street Profits and Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s and Sheamus