WWE Live Event Results From Fayetteville, NC 8/7/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Ciampa

Seth Rollins in-ring promo, Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring, this sets up a match, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler, after the match Rollins attacks Ziggler, Riddle makes the save

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

Siz-Man Tag Team Street Fight

The Street Profits and Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s and Sheamus