WWE Live Event Results From Florence, SC 5/14/22

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Here are the results from Saturday’s WWE live event from the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

Finn Balor defeated WWE United States Champion Theory via DQ due to Damian Priest interference. The match becomes a tag team

AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & WWE United States Champion Theory (w/ Rhea Ripley), after the match Liv Morgan celebrated with Styles and Balor

Veer defeated Drew Gulak

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match- Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) retain over Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

Drew McIntyre and The New Day defeated WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

